Sheriff: Armed Citizen Stops Woman Who Invaded Home, Stole Car, Eluded Deputies

California’s Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO) says an armed citizen held a woman at gunpoint after she invaded a home, stole a car, and eluded deputies in two different chase scenarios.

The Tribune quotes SCCSO sources indicating the suspect, 32-year-old Samantha Vetter, took firearms from the home she invaded and left her pet dog in the driveway when she left in a stolen Lexus.

The SCCSO reports:

Deputies were dispatched to the report of a lady trespassing at a home in Ben Lomond. When Deputies arrived, the woman left the area in what was later determined to be a stolen Lexus sedan, leaving behind her pet dog as she drove away. Deputies attempted to stop the woman, however, she failed to pull over and drove away at a high rate of speed. The Deputies followed the woman but given the road construction and one way closure at the Highway 9 washout, the Deputies stopped pursuing the speeding Lexus as it neared Brookdale, fearing for public safety. The Lexus was again spotted by a Deputy who was waiting in downtown Boulder Creek, who attempted to pull the woman over. A second pursuit began. During the pursuit, Deputies determined that the woman had stolen firearms and other property from the house. The Deputy continued to pursue the woman until he lost sight of her.

Vetter ran out of gas after eluding the deputy in the second chase and began going house-to-house seeking gasoline on Branciforte Dr. Along the way she climbed a fence where a resident who had received an alert that Vetter was in the area pulled a handgun on her and held her for deputies.

She “was booked into County Jail for numerous felonies, including residential burglary, felon in possession of firearms, vehicle theft, and reckless evasion.”

