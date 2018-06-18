Hillary Clinton: Gun Control a ‘Political Necessity’

While speaking to a group of activists in San Francisco, Hillary Clinton stressed that gun control is a “political necessity” and part of “taking back” the country.

Clinton ran gun control as a candidate in the 2016 election and lost. President Trump ran as pro-gun and LMT Online reports that Clinton is now criticizing him for standing with gun rights organizations.

She said Trump “did everything he could to ingratiate himself with the gun lobby, and is now doing everything he can to gut existing laws.”

Despite losing the election, Clinton claimed that “the vast majority of Americans” support the gun control position, adding, “So we are winning the debate. But now we’ve got to get everyone to vote on this issue.”

Clinton pointed to school shootings as a justification for more gun control. She talked of the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting in which a gunman shot and killed 17. She also mentioned the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School attack, in which 13 were killed.

She did not mention that the Parkland attacker passed a background check to acquire his rifle nor did she point out that the Columbine attack happened at a time when the Democrats’ prized gun control, the “assault weapons” ban, was in effect.

Clinton was also mum on the fact that Parkland and Columbine were both gun-free zones.

