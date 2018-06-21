WATCH: Armed Auto Repair Shop Owner Opens Fire, Shoots Alleged Robber

An auto repair shop owner in Temple City opened fire on two robbery suspects Monday morning, striking one and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to the Pasadena Star-News, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Tom McNeil indicated the suspects “tried to break into an automotive business in the 4700 block of Miller Drive around 4 a.m.” But the business owner was sleeping in his shop because of a previous burglary, and he was armed when the suspects arrived.

Surveillance video shows the suspects allegedly using a pry bar to get the front door open. The owner was awakened by the sound, then went toward the door and opened fire.

One of the suspects reportedly dropped to the ground after being shot. The second allegedly fled in a vehicle but crashed and was apprehended.

The shop owner said the wounded suspect began crying after being shot. He told KTLA the suspect “was distraught but he played with fire and got burned.”

The shop owner had words for others who may be considering robbing area businesses. He said, “Don’t do it. Get a job. You never know what’s behind that door.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.