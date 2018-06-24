Kamala Harris Joins Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Policy at Border

United States Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) joined hundreds of protesters along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, California, on Friday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, which she said amounted to “human rights abuse.”

Prior to signing an executive order on Wednesday, which halts the practice of arresting adults and detaining them separately from children with whom they crossed the border illegally, many children were temporarily separated from their parents.

“I spoke with the mothers who are there, and my heart is broken,” Harris told the crowd that gathered outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “These mothers in there think that they are alone. We need to remind them and everyone else that they are not alone, and that we all stand with them.”

Harris’s statement was also tweeted from her personal Twitter account:

Yesterday I got a tour of an immigration detention facility and visited with the mothers separated from their children. And my heart is broken. These mothers personal stories demonstrate a human rights abuse committed by the United States government. We have to keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/Oto6oE2xAG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 23, 2018

On Sunday, she tweeted: “The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart. The mothers I spoke with this week think that they’re alone. We need to remind them and everyone else that they are not alone and that we all stand with them.”

The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart. The mothers I spoke with this week think that they're alone. We need to remind them and everyone else that they are not alone and that we all stand with them. https://t.co/1UtdMQPemg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 24, 2018

During a public rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, Trump said, “We’re going to keep families together, but the border’s going to be just as tough as it’s been.”

Breitbart News reported:

He accused Democrats of ignoring the impact of “uncontrolled” immigration into communities, citing the burden on schools and hospitals. “Democrats put illegal immigrants before they put American citizens. What the hell is going on?” Trump asked, pointing out that they wanted “open borders.” The president said that illegal immigration costs the United States hundreds of billions of dollars – money that he would rather spend on infrastructure. The crowd of supporters roared with approval, chanting “Build that wall!!”

Protests are expected to continue.

