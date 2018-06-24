Report: California Democrats Backing Away from Nancy Pelosi

Several Democratic congressional candidates in California are reportedly backing away from support for House Minority Leader Sen. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and have actually attacked her, in the hopes that it will help their chances of winning in November.

“While I respect Leader Pelosi’s years of advocacy on behalf of California and the Democratic Party, it’s time for new leadership,” Gil Cisneros, who is running for retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce’s 39th district seat, reportedly said in a recent statement, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to the Chronicle, Democrat Andrew Janz, who is running against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), has also stated he would not support Pelosi.

“I think it’s time for a new generation of leaders to go to Washington, and this is with respect to both Democrats and Republicans,” Janz reportedly said. “I think the country, and my district in particular, is hungry for change.”

According to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this month, 45 percent of registered voters were less likely to back a congressional candidate who wants to make Pelosi Speaker of the House again. That same poll reportedly found that just 21 percent said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who want to see Pelosi return as speaker.

Last year, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) criticized Pelosi over what he, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), believed were her attempts to empower junior members of Congress by making certain positions available only to lawmakers who had served fewer than three or four terms while ensuring that she and Reps. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Steny Hoyer (D-MD) remained in their current posts.

Despite the new opposition, Pelosi has yet to see a credible challenger emerge.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News.