Organizers Warn Resistance: Don’t Bring Nazi Signs to Jeff Sessions Protest

Days after Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged left-wing activists to harass officials in President Donald Trump’s administration at restaurants and department stores, Southern California Resistance leaders are urging activists not to bring Nazi signs on Tuesday when they protest Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions is scheduled to address the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation on Tuesday morning, and amnesty activists like CHIRLA (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights), labor groups like SEIU, and Resistance and Indivisible groups are organizing demonstrations to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy at the border.

“This is a peaceful protest to send a unified message that we will not tolerate indefinite incarceration of families in private prisons. If you are making signs, please refrain from inflammatory language such as calling him a Nazi,” says a Facebook post from one of the “Jeff Sessions Protest Downtown Los Angeles” event organizers. “I’d love to do that (and had the sign ready) but this just gives the opposition the ability to call us deranged and fire them up more. The goal is to make them cry and join us in outrage.”

After Hollywood luminaries called Trump a Nazi over his “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy and Waters on Saturday urged left-wing agitators to harass Trump administration officials, some left-wing organizers and groups may be finally realizing that such optics are turning off average Americans.

“If you think we’re rallying now you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Waters said over the weekend. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Hollywood producer Judd Apatow also blasted Trump as a “Nazi” while other actresses like Mira Sorvino made “pre-Nazi Germany” analogies over the weekend.

“He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views,” Apatow tweeted. “He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians.”