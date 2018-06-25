Tom Steyer: To Win Midterms, Democrats Must Promise to Impeach Trump

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is spending tens of millions of dollars on advertising urging that President Donald Trump be impeached — because he thinks it is the only way for Democrats to win the 2018 midterm elections.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

Tom Steyer, who has given tens of millions to Democratic candidates and causes, believes the party’s best hope is turning November into a referendum on Trump’s ouster; it’s the only way, the San Francisco hedge-fund billionaire insists, to engage voters who see little difference between the two major parties, or who’ve given up on politics because nothing in Washington ever seems to change. “We lose election after election as a result of this,” said Kevin Mack, a strategist for Steyer and his political organization, Need to Impeach, which is crusading nationwide to get every Democratic candidate to commit to impeachment. In the meantime, according to the organization, more than 5 million people have signed a petition in support.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who hopes to become Speaker again if Democrats regain their majority in November, has tried to discourage talk of impeachment — at least until after the election.

But other Democrats are campaigning on the issue.

In a re-eleciton ad, Rep. Michael Capuano (D-MA) touts his two votes to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who called on the public to “harass” members of the Trump administration this weekend, also renewed her call to impeach the president.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.