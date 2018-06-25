Two firefighters were shot and wounded Monday after responding to reports of an explosion inside a Long Beach, California, senior home.

One of the firefighters is in critical condition, the second has non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: A Long Beach firefighter has died in the line of duty. A second is recovering at St. Mary Medical Center. Both were responding to a fire when a gunman shot them. Police have detained one person and recovered a weapon. pic.twitter.com/nm5OZFi3U7 — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) June 25, 2018

CBS Los Angeles reports the explosion at high-rise senior living complex occurred around 3:40 am. The two wounded firemen “were part of the initial emergency response.” NBC Los Angeles reports that a resident in the high rise home was also struck by a bullet and hospitalized.

Long Beach police spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson says one person is in custody and they suspect that individual was “partially responsible” for the events that occurred.

SWAT Teams moved into the building just prior to 5 am:

Long Beach PD confirms not an active shooter at #Covenant Manor, however SWAT team members continue to surround building @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/0c5WUWHNVA — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) June 25, 2018

The high-rise houses disabled persons as well as seniors.

CBS Los Angeles reports that one resident “saw a man sitting on the stairs between the third and second floor with a gun in his hand, looking at the gun.” That resident reportedly recognized the man “a regular bicyclist in the area,” but no other details were provided.

California residents must acquire firearm safety certificates from the state before purchasing a firearm. They must also submit to a 10-day waiting period on firearm purchases and are limited to one handgun purchase a month. California has universal background checks, limit concealed carry permit issuance–only approving permits for residents who can show “good cause”–and they completely ban campus carry or carry by teachers on K-12 campuses.

The state also has strict ammunition controls, an “assault weapons” ban, and a ban on “bullet buttons.”

