Corporate America Continues Use of Financial Gun Control

Certain members of corporate America are continuing to use financial gun control by refusing to process payments for firearm manufacturers.

NBC Los Angeles reports that companies like Stripe and Inuit are refusing to process payments from gun makers, while Bank of America refuses “financing to companies that make AR-style guns.”

Bank of America is doing this even though AR-style rifles are both legal and commonly owned.

Honor Defense, a Gainesville, Georgia, handgun manufacturer is having trouble finding a credit card processor that will take its business, even though Honor is not making ARs. They make a single-stack 9mm for concealed carry but find themselves ostracized simply because their product is a firearm.

Yet another aspect of corporate America’s financial gun control is seen in attempts to prohibit companies associated with the gun industry from selling certain products. On March 23, 2018, Breitbart News reported Citibank’s new regulations barring gun store customers from selling “high-capacity” magazines and requiring those same stores to refuse long gun sales to 18-20-year-old Americans, even though it is legal to sell guns to 18-20-year-olds.

Investment groups like the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) have gotten involved as well. On March 30, 2108, Breitbart News reported that ICCR, with $634 billion in assets, was calling investors to cut ties with the NRA.

Gun Owners of America’s Michael Hammond spoke to NBC Los Angeles about this financial gun control, saying, “If a few banks say ‘No, we’re not going to give loans to gun dealers or gun manufacturers’, all of a sudden the industry is threatened and the Second Amendment doesn’t mean much if there are no guns around. If you can’t make guns, if you can’t sell guns, the Second Amendment doesn’t mean much.”

