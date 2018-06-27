WATCH: More than a Dozen Women Brawl at San Francisco Pride Parade

More than a dozen women brutally fought at San Francisco’s Pride Festival on Sunday over a dispute about a singer’s performance.

A video of the incident, captured by a horrified onlooker, reportedly began after one festival attendee asked another if performing artist Kehlani was still on stage.

“I guess one girl asked the other girl if Kehlani was performing. And I guess the other girl said, ‘Yeah, she is,’ but I guess she said it very rudely or angrily and called her a bitch,” said Navdeep Thind, who captured the video and posted it to his Twitter account. “That triggered the other girl to say something like, ‘Did you just call me a bitch?’ And that started their argument.”

The argument between the two women escalated into a physical confrontation where several women began screaming, kicking one other, and banging one another’s heads into the pavement.

Thind, a student at Diablo Valley College, told SF Gate that the brawl was so brutal, he saw “heads hitting the cement.”

His video soon went viral, gaining more than 25,000 likes and 14,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon.

Although the violence became brutal, police made no arrests. Authorities said they had no further comment about the incident.