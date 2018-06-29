‘Enough Moping’: Obama Tells Democrats to Forget Trump, Find a Message

Former President Barack Obama told donors at a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser in Beverly Hills on Thursday that he has had enough with their “moping” over President Donald Trump’s victory — and he wants them to focus on winning Congress back from the Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Enough moping, this is a mope-free zone,” Obama reportedly said at one point during his 45-minute appearance, according to CNN. “This is a moment of great urgency and you are right to be concerned,” he said.

Obama did not once mention Trump’s name, CNN reported, although it was clear he was referring to the president.

Though top Democratic leaders, like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have told activists to drop Trump impeachment rhetoric and focus on issues, the so-called “Resistance” and “progressive” wings of the party continue to make impeachment a focus.

The fundraiser, held at the home of Democratic donors Allan Mutchnik and his wife, Nicole, was the first one Obama has done for the DNC in 2018. Tickets reportedly started at $2,700 and included a musical performance by Christina Aguilera, who also performed at a fundraiser for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

During a conversation with DNC Chair Tom Perez, Obama drew comparisons between his two terms in office and the Trump administration, saying, “To a large degree, we are seeing a competition between two stories.”

Obama then accused Trump of employing the politics of “fear,” saying, “There’s the story that is based largely on fear, and there is a story based largely in hope.” He added, “There’s the story that says we’re in it together, and there’s the story that says there’s an us and a them.”

Obama also pushed the audience to do their part to see “change” by getting involved in the political process through volunteering and voting, while reportedly acknowledging that his party still lacks a message for the masses.

“The simple message right now is that if people participate, and they vote, then this democracy works. And if we don’t vote, then this democracy does not work,” Obama said, according to CNN.

Post-presidency, Obama has reportedly focused his efforts on a book he is writing, on the contentious process of planning his presidential library in Chicago, and on his non-profit, the Obama Foundation.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter

Photo: file