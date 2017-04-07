Trump Economic Advisor Gary Cohn Says White House Will Push ‘One Cohesive’ Tax Plan This Year

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Trump administration is committed to overhauling the tax code this year, according White House Economic Advisor Gary Cohn.

Cohn said that overhauling the tax code is one of the top priorities for the Trump administration in 2017, claiming specifically that they have spent an “enormous amount” of time discussing the topic.

“I don’t know if it’s August or not,” Cohn said in an interview Friday morning on Bloomberg TV. “Getting it done well and getting it done right is more important than getting it done soon.”

Cohn, who serves at the head of the National Economic Council, claims that Congress will work on putting together “one cohesive” tax plan when it returns from recess in late-April.

Trump’s aides have insisted that, unlike the failed effort to repeal Obamacare, the tax code rewrite will be driven by the White House.

President Trump claimed he would introduce a “phenomenal” tax plan at the outset of his presidency but has yet to do so, leading some to believe that there is an internal debate over portions of the new code, such as the controversial border-adjusted tax, which would enact a tax on companies’ domestic sales and imported goods.

