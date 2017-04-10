Survey: Many Women Refuse to Date Men Who Earn Less Than They Do

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

If you are a man having trouble getting a date, you may just not earn enough money.

A new report reveals that a significant portion of American women refuse to date men who earn less than they do.

The survey was conducted on members on the dating website, Plenty of Fish. More than one in five women, 22 percent, claimed that they would refuse to date a man who earned less than they do. In comparison, four percent of men and 11 percent of single individuals overall claimed that they would refuse to be the breadwinner in a relationship.

“People don’t want to be in a relationship that will economically disadvantage them,” argues Moira Weigel, author of “Labor of Love: The Invention of Dating.”

Obviously, an online survey on the users of a dating website is not a scientific opinion poll.

A report from Express in 2016 revealed that sixty percent of British women would refuse a second date after learning that the man earns less than they do. In comparison, 96 percent of men claimed they would be fine with dating a woman who earned more than they did.

If you do score a first date, you probably should consider picking up the bill, guys. According to the report, “41 per cent of women admitted they would definitely refuse a second date with a man if he ‘expected them’ to also chip in for the restaurant bill.”

Some feminists would likely blame such statistics on “internalized misogyny,” or the concept that some women have subconsciously accepted the ways in which women are discriminated against in American society. Of course, if you are still somehow convinced that women are paid less than men for the same work, perhaps you can look at the demand that men pick up the tab or be the breadwinner in a relationship as a form of corrective justice.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com