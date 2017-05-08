Warren Buffett Says Free Trade Has Turned American Workers Into Roadkill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Warren Buffett likened American workers who have seen their jobs and factories destroyed by global trade to animals slaughtered by cars and trucks on the highway.

“Nobody should be roadkill,” Buffet said Saturday at the festival-like annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway in Omaha, Nebraska.

The billionaire, who supported Barack Obama and backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, now sounds almost Trump-ish. His comments on American workers echoed the remarks of President Donald Trump in his inaugural speech in January, which described a landscape of “American carnage” where closed factories are “scattered like tombstones.”

Toward the end of the question and answer session with Buffett and his longtime sidekick Charlie Munger, investor Whitney Tilson asked if businesses should consider the fates of millions of Americans displaced by trade and technology instead of focussing solely on maximizing shareholder value. Buffett argued that free trade was a benefit to the economy at large but that politicians needed to “take care of the people who become roadkill.”

This wasn’t the first time Buffett has used the phrase. Back in February, he more-or-less gave this material a test run on CNBC’s Squawkbox.