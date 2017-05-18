Steven Mnuchin Says Breaking Up Commercial Banks and Investment Banks Would Be A Huge Mistake

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the Trump administration does not support forcing financial companies to separate commercial banking from investment banking.

“During the campaign, and I had the opportunity to work with the president on this, specifically came out and said we do support a 21st century Glass-Steagall. That means there are aspects of this that we think may make sense. But we never said before that we supported a full separation of banks from investment banking,” Mnuchin said in an appearance before the Senate banking committee.

The Treasury Secretary was answering pointed to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, who described this position as a reversal of the administration’s earlier endorsement of Glass-Steagall. Mnuchin said that the administration’s position on banks has remained consistent with its position during the campaign.

This was the first time that a Trump administration official has said that in its view a 21st century Glass-Steagall would not require the separation of commercial banks and investment banks. The original Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 required financial firms to chose between operating as investment banking broker-dealers and commercial banks deposit insurance support.

“There are aspects of Glass-Steagall that you support but not breaking up the banks and separating commercial banking from investment banking? What do you think Glass-Steagall was if that’s not right at the heart of it?” Warren asked.

“I’m well aware of what Glass-Steagall was,” Mnuchin said.