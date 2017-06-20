There’s Only One Trump Administration Position That’s Gaining Popularity And It’s Going To Shock You

While support for the Trump administration’s positions on many issues has declined in recent months, one of the president’s most controversial policies has held its ground or perhaps even grown in popularity.

Some of the administration’s most popular positions have seen their popularity decline, according to CNBC’s quarterly “All American Survey.” The share of Americans who say they somewhat or strongly support the administration’s plans to rebuild American infrastructure, for example, has declined to 62 percent from 75 percent three months earlier. Support for individual tax cuts has fallen to 59 percent from 64 percent, while support for cuts to business taxes fell to 50 percent from 54 percent.

Renegotiating trade deals has lost support, falling to 50 percent from 58 percent. Support for regulatory relief has declined to 44 percent from 47 percent.

Public support for repealing Obamacare very nearly held steady, losing just one percentage point of support from 45 percent to 44 percent. But the public remains strongly divided on healthcare, with opposition to the administration’s repeal and replace plans edging up to 38 percent from 37 percent in April.

So which issue has gained popularity? Banning immigration from specific Middle Eastern and African countries. Public support for the ban rose by a percentage point, with 44 percent of Americans now saying the strongly or somewhat support the ban. That slight rise was due to a one percentage point gain in the “strongly support” category. Opposition to the ban has slightly declined, falling to 49 percent from 50 percent. The share of respondents who said they “strongly oppose” the plan, however, saw a steeper decline, to 32 percent from 36 percent.