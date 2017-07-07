Home Depot Founder Ken Langone: ‘The Media Should Be Ashamed’

Home Depot Co-Founder Ken Langone condemned the mainstream media’s treatment of President Trump in a Thursday interview on CNBC.

Republican billionaire Ken Langone slammed the mainstream media in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, arguing that they have abandoned the importance of objectivity in journalism.

“I think the media ought to be ashamed of itself,” the co-founder of Home Depot said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“The whole idea of a newspaper to me is ‘give me the facts,'” Langone said during the interview. “The New York Times’ front page is the equivalent of the editorial page now.”

Langone praised Trump’s moves to lift needless regulations the impede upon businesses’ ability to grow.

“Somebody told me in November, ‘Don’t listen to what he says, watch what he does.’ What he has done so far in lifting these onerous and burdensome, needless regulations is absolutely incredible,” Langone remarked.

Langone also condemned mainstream outlets for pushing the Russia collusion narrative, which he claims is an effort by some on the left to destroy faith in the American electoral process.

Donald Trump was Langone’s third choice in the Republican field following New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Ohio Governor John Kasich. In a December 2016 interview on Fox Business, Langone expressed his enthusiasm over Trump’s cabinet selections.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com