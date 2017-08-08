U.S. Job Openings Soar to Record Highs as Demand for Labor Increases

United States job openings soared to record highs in June as the demand for labor continues to increase, according to the latest second-quarter data on employment that the Department of Labor released Tuesday.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) noted that the number of job openings in the U.S. increased from 5.7 million in May to 6.2 million at the end of June, an increase of 461,000 job openings.

Of the new job openings, 417,000 of them were in the private sector, while only 44,000 were in government. The three industries that saw the largest gains in available jobs were professional and business services, which saw a gain of 179,000 job openings; health care and social assistance, which saw an increase of 125,000 job openings; and construction, which had 62,000 additional job openings.

According to the report, the areas of the U.S. where job openings increased the most were in the Midwestern and Western regions.

The increase in job openings is the largest gain in nearly two years, according to Bloomberg Markets.

In the past 12 months alone, the U.S. economy created 2.3 million jobs, according to the report.

The job openings’ boom can be attributed to an expanding economy as competition for open positions is decreasing, making some positions harder to fill because there are less qualified applicants vying for the same position.

The U.S. economy is growing at a faster-than-expected pace, defying many Wall Street economists’ expectations.

Breitbart News reported that last month’s job numbers showed an increase of 222,000 jobs.