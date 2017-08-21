Goldman Sachs CEO Eclipse Trolls Donald Trump

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein appeared to take a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday.

Wish the moon wasn’t the only thing casting a shadow across the country. We got through one, we’ll get through the other. #SolarEclipse2017 — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) August 21, 2017

Many on Wall Street regard Blankfein’s tweets alluding to the Trump administration to be a way of ribbing Gary Cohn, the former number two at Goldman who is now the White House’s chief economic adviser. Cohn has been under pressure by Wall Street friends to quit his position in the administration following last week’s Charlottesville controversy.

advertisement

Interestingly, the last time Blankfein seemed to tweet about the Trump administration’s travails was after FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill. Like last week, that week was supposed to be themed around infrastructure.