Goldman Sachs CEO Eclipse Trolls Donald Trump

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein, pictured in 2015, said the company is "well-positioned to not only meet our clients' diverse needs, but also to generate operating leverage for our shareholders"
by John Carney21 Aug 20170

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein appeared to take a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday.

Many on Wall Street regard Blankfein’s tweets alluding to the Trump administration to be a way of ribbing Gary Cohn, the former number two at Goldman who is now the White House’s chief economic adviser. Cohn has been under pressure by Wall Street friends to quit his position in the administration following last week’s Charlottesville controversy.

Interestingly, the last time Blankfein seemed to tweet about the Trump administration’s travails was after FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill. Like last week, that week was supposed to be themed around infrastructure.

