Walmart Reveals Most Popular Items Sold Online in Each State for 2017

Ever wonder what people are buying online in your state? Walmart has an answer for that.

Walmart unveiled its list of the most popular items sold online in each state in time for the end of the 2017 holiday shopping season.

While Walmart’s list showed that residents of many states opted for standard purchases such as water, coffee, and dog treats, residents of some states showed some pretty unique spending habits.

Residents of Minnesota purchased Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, while Michigan residents preferred lavender-scented cleaning products.

Montana residents went for Madden NFL video games, while Idahoans opted for “My Little Pony.”

Here is the full breakdown of most popular items sold on Walmart.com:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: Peanut M&M’s

Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs

Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection

Illinois: Erasers

Indiana: Instant coffee

Iowa: Water softening crystals

Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers

Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownies

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum

Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: BBQ sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin banks

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington, DC: Great Value French Fried Onions

Washington State: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As Dolls

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts

Walmart.com may be known for selling many items, but one thing the retailer will not be selling is “Antifa” gear.

The online retailer briefly sold the Antifa merchandise on its website in December but pulled it from its shelves after Breitbart News published a story about the products.