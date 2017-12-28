Walmart Reveals Most Popular Items Sold Online in Each State for 2017

Ever wonder what people are buying online in your state? Walmart has an answer for that.
Walmart unveiled its list of the most popular items sold online in each state in time for the end of the 2017 holiday shopping season.
While Walmart’s list showed that residents of many states opted for standard purchases such as water, coffee, and dog treats, residents of some states showed some pretty unique spending habits.
Residents of Minnesota purchased Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, while Michigan residents preferred lavender-scented cleaning products.
Montana residents went for Madden NFL video games, while Idahoans opted for “My Little Pony.”
Here is the full breakdown of most popular items sold on Walmart.com:
Alabama: Crayons
Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
Arkansas: Chocolate
California: Protein powder
Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD
Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
Florida: Sparkling cider
Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
Illinois: Erasers
Indiana: Instant coffee
Iowa: Water softening crystals
Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
Louisiana: Root beer extract
Maine: Brownies
Maryland: Glue sticks
Massachusetts: Refrigerators
Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
Missouri: Life Savers
Montana: Madden NFL video games
Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
Nevada: Dog treats
New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
New Jersey: Pool salt
New Mexico: Cat food
New York: Cheerios
North Carolina: Mayonnaise
North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
Oregon: Humidifiers
Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
Rhode Island: Christmas lights
South Carolina: Coin banks
South Dakota: Orange juice
Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
Texas: TV wall mounts
Utah: Personal travel care kits
Vermont: Sweet canned corn
Virginia: Coolers
Washington, DC: Great Value French Fried Onions
Washington State: Vanilla frosting
West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
Wyoming: Flannel shirts
Walmart.com may be known for selling many items, but one thing the retailer will not be selling is “Antifa” gear.
The online retailer briefly sold the Antifa merchandise on its website in December but pulled it from its shelves after Breitbart News published a story about the products.
