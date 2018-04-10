Donald Trump ‘Thankful’ for President Xi Jinping’s Rhetoric About Reducing Auto Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a joint news conference held after their meeting in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. The two leaders agreed to keep enforcing U.N. sanctions on North Korea until it rids itself of nuclear weapons while pledging to address the billowing U.S. trade deficit with China. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)
Kyodo News via Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering10 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump responded to a conciliatory note from President Xi Jinping on trade tariffs.

“Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers … also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will make great progress together!”

Jinping promised Tuesday to “significantly lower” tariffs for automobiles and to do more to protect intellectual property after President Donald Trump complained about China’s unfair practices:


