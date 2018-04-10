Donald Trump ‘Thankful’ for President Xi Jinping’s Rhetoric About Reducing Auto Tariffs

President Donald Trump responded to a conciliatory note from President Xi Jinping on trade tariffs.

“Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers … also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will make great progress together!”

Jinping promised Tuesday to “significantly lower” tariffs for automobiles and to do more to protect intellectual property after President Donald Trump complained about China’s unfair practices: