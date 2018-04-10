Donald Trump ‘Thankful’ for President Xi Jinping’s Rhetoric About Reducing Auto Tariffs

President Donald Trump responded to a conciliatory note from President Xi Jinping on trade tariffs.
“Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers … also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will make great progress together!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
Jinping promised Tuesday to “significantly lower” tariffs for automobiles and to do more to protect intellectual property after President Donald Trump complained about China’s unfair practices:
When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%. Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE – going on for years!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018
