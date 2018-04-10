Winning: Kroger to Add 11,000 Supermarket Jobs Due to GOP Tax Reform

The Kroger supermarket chain announced Tuesday that it would hire 11,000 workers for its supermarkets, including nearly 2,000 managers.

The supermarket chain also said it would invest $500 million in increasing associate wages, training, and developing its employees over the next three years due to the money saved from the GOP’s tax reform plan, Fox Business reported.

Kroger added that it would release the details of the tax reform investment plan “this month.”

But the company’s hiring spree does not tell the full story. The 11,000 supermarket jobs do not include the temporary construction jobs created to build new facilities or any jobs created as a result of the company’s mergers.

Kroger has hired thousands of employees within the past three years alone—the company added 10,000 employees to its payroll in 2017 and 12,000 workers in 2016.

“Over the last decade, Kroger has added 100,000 new jobs in communities across America,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s group vice president of human resources and labor relations.

The company’s growth comes at a time when many supermarket chains are struggling to compete with retailers such as Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in 2017.