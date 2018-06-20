Report: Germany’s Automakers Throw Up White Flag on Trade, Offer to Scrap 10% Tariff

There may not be a trade war over automakers after all.

Just a few weeks after President Donald Trump launched a Commerce Department review of how auto imports might be hurting national security, Germany’s biggest automakers are ready to give up on the ten percent protective tariff wall that has shielded them from competition with U.S. cars, according to the Wall Street Journal. (WSJ)

Their proposal envisions full reciprocity between the U.S. and the European Union, according to the WSJ. The E.U. would scrap its ten percent tariff while the U.S. would give up its 2.5 percent tariff.

President Trump has repeatedly said that “reciprocity” should be a guiding principle for international trade.

The news of the German surrender on tariffs is a diplomatic coup for U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who returns to Washington this week, the WSJ states.

According to the outlet: