Trump Administration Opts for Softer Approach on Chinese Investment in U.S. Technology

The Trump administration has backed away from a plan to use executive authority to crack down on Chinese investment in important American technology, opting to rely on existing laws currently being updated by Congress.

The decision is a victory for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who had advocated for using the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to address concerns over foreign investment in technology, over trade hawks inside the White House and the administration. The Treasury Secretary is the head of CFIUS.

Some of administration officials had argued for more stringent restrictions, according to a person familiar with the matter. Those could have included a strict prohibition on companies with 25 percent Chinese ownership from investing in any company involved in what the White House calls “industrially important technology.”