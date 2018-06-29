Report: Trump Wants to Leave WTO

President Donald Trump has repeatedly told his advisers that he wants to leave the World Trade Organization, Axios reported.
“He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country,” a source told Axios.
“We always get f—ed by them [the WTO]. I don’t know why we’re in it. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States,” the source said.
In an interview with Fox Business Friday, Treasury Secretary described the Axios report as an “exaggeration.”
According to Axios, Trump’s aides push back when the president urges leaving the WTO and have never put together a plan of action despite the president’s requests.
“That dismissive attitude in the face of Trump’s insistence could ultimately prove to be a mistake — as history has shown with other policy ideas of which aides do not approve,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan wrote.
Update: Swan says Mnuchin is lying.
Aka — for the Twitter users going berserk — Mnuchin LIED. Trump has explicitly told his adviser he wants to withdraw from the WTO many times. Mnuchin has been in the room when he has said this. Every sentence in our story is accurate, including the way we framed the plausibility. https://t.co/drvJQqoAPZ
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 29, 2018
