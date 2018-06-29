Report: Trump Wants to Leave WTO

President Donald Trump has repeatedly told his advisers that he wants to leave the World Trade Organization, Axios reported.

“He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country,” a source told Axios.

“We always get f—ed by them [the WTO]. I don’t know why we’re in it. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States,” the source said.

In an interview with Fox Business Friday, Treasury Secretary described the Axios report as an “exaggeration.”

According to Axios, Trump’s aides push back when the president urges leaving the WTO and have never put together a plan of action despite the president’s requests.