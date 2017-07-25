Princeton Introduces Men’s Behavior Manager Position to Promote ‘Healthy Masculinity’

Administrators at Princeton University announced this week the introduction of a new position to be filled by a certified clinician who will help to promote “healthy masculinity” for male students.

The position, which is titled “Interpersonal Violence Clinician and Men’s Engagement Manager,” will seek to rid the campus of aggressive male masculinity that often leads to certain campus crimes. According to the job description, the certified clinician that fills the role will be responsible for developing educational programs aimed at ““high-risk campus-based populations for primary prevention of interpersonal violence, including sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic/dating violence, and stalking.”

advertisement

“Princeton’s program is similar to programs at other colleges and universities and is consistent with established best practices that encourage both men and women to create and foster a culture in which there is no place for interpersonal violence and where safe and healthy interpersonal relationships are the norm,” a statement from Princeton to the College Fix reads.

“The person hired for this position will support an existing initiative – Men’s Allied Voices for a Respectful and Inclusive Community – and will provide mentoring and guidance to help men serve as effective advocates for the prevention of violence and connect those affected by violence with the services and supports they need,” Princeton’s Communications Office said in a statement. “We have seen increased demand by men on our campus to play a more active role in preventing interpersonal violence, and we are pleased to support this growing interest.”

Because of the focus on educational programs, it is likely that administrators at the Ivy League institution hold the belief that male aggression is the product of faulty social conditioning. In reality, science suggests that male aggression and violence this the product of male-specific hormones such as testosterone. While men can produce up to eight mg of testosterone naturally each day, women only produce 0.5 mg. Research studies such as one in the International Journal of Endocrinology & Metabolism reveal that “testosterone plays a significant role in the arousal of these behavioral manifestations in the brain centers involved in aggression and on the development of the muscular system that enables their realization.” In addition, a 1997 study from the Center for the Advancement of Health revealed that, amongst women in prison, those with higher levels of testosterone were much more likely to commit violent acts.

The study goes on to claim that there evidence that, just among males, those with higher levels of testosterone are more likely to commit violent crimes than those with lower levels. The proper solution to the issue of sexual assault and rape on campus is not to force men to sit through powerpoint presentations on why assault is bad. Young men raised in Western Civilizations already understand this.

Instead, universities and the criminal justice system must work towards a solution that involves reworking how sexual assault allegations are investigated. Perpetrators of sexual crimes must be punished. And those falsely accused must be afforded the due process that they deserve. It starts with a willingness to forego the anti-intellectualism of the gender studies departments that conveniently dismiss the biological realities of men that inspire their behavior. With a commitment to this unavoidable truth, universities and law enforcement can start to design policies and prevention mechanisms that truly work.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com