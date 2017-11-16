Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel at Morehouse College Defaced to Protest ‘Rape Culture’

The Martin Luther King Jr. chapel at Morehouse College was defaced, allegedly by students from Morehouse and several nearby colleges, to protest “rape culture.”

Students at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University allegedly defaced the Martin Luther King Jr. chapel at Morehouse College over a two-year-old Title IX investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. The investigation centers on a claim brought by a Spelman student who says that a Morehouse student sexually assaulted her.

Last week, administrators found that the Martin Luther King Jr. chapel on Morehouse College’s campus had been defaced. Spray-painted on the side of the chapel were the words: “Practice what you preach Morehouse + end rape culture.” In addition, signs were posted that accused male students by name of sexual assault. A Twitter account that goes by the name “WeKnoWhatYouDid” has published accusations against students.

For the respect and safety of survivors we are not releasing the information of who reported these names. This is about holding perpetrators accountable. All submissions are anonymous. — #WeKnowWhatYouDid (@WeKnowWhatYou) November 9, 2017

Morehouse College President Harold L. Martin addressed his students on the issue of sexual assault last week. “Underlying that hashtag is clearly a belief that there’s a population that does not feel heard,” Martin said, excusing them from the burden of actually filing a formal complaint. Indeed, he said no one has come to his office to make a report.

“We will take seriously our commitment to educate the young men on our campus about sexual harassment, sexual violence, and consent,” he added.

“It’s also going to be the last time that anybody defaces the chapel on our campus,” he added, “but we will do the work on this important issue. Is that clear?”

Martin claimed that he will ensure that accused students receive “the due respect and compassion of not jumping to judgment.” He claimed that he will “fully investigat[e]” sexual assault claims and “not mak[e] any decisions before [he has] all the facts.”