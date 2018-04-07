Teen Says School Officials ‘Humiliated’ Her, Told Her to Cover Nipples with Band-Aids

A Florida student claimed that school officials humiliated her after telling her to cover her “protruding” nipples with Band-Aids.

The Bradenton Herald reported that school officials called Lizzy Martinez, 17, into the dean’s office Monday at Branden River High School to inform her that she was distracting other students because she did not wear a bra underneath her shirt.

“She told me that I needed to put a shirt on under my long-sleeve shirt to try to tighten my breasts — to constrict them,” Martinez said. “And then she asked me to move around.”

But Martinez said school officials did not think the extra layer provided enough coverage, so the dean directed her to the nurse’s office.

The nurse gave her four Band-Aids, two for each nipple, causing her to break down in tears, the Daily Mail reported.

The teen said she was so uncomfortable with the situation that she left school early.

When she told her mother, Kari Knop, about the bandages, Knop said she was horrified at how the school dealt with the situation.

“I stopped, and I looked over at her, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to be kidding me,’” Knop said.

Knop met with administrators Wednesday to discuss the matter and reportedly spoke with Manatee County Schools superintendent Diana Greene.

Greene reportedly agreed with the administrators, suggesting that the teen’s nipples served as a distraction to students.

School officials said that they believe the incident “should have been handled differently” and that they are putting “corrective measures” in place.

“This matter was brought to the attention of the Superintendent’s Office for review,” the district’s general counsel, Mitchell Teitelbaum, said in a prepared statement. “It is undisputed that this matter should have been handled differently at the school level and corrective measures have been taken to prevent a reoccurrence in the way these matters will be addressed in the future.”