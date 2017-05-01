Climate Change Rally in Colorado Postponed After Monster Snowstorm

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A rally in Colorado Springs designed to warn people of the effects of climate change and global warming was postponed this weekend after a snowstorm made it too risky to proceed.

The event, organized by local environmentalist group 350 Colorado Springs, was also a protest against the Trump administration’s policies on climate change.

However, the march was postponed until Sunday after weather forecasters predicted heavy snowfall and possible blizzards.

“Sometimes Mother Nature throws you a curveball! We know we aren’t in the business of risking anyone’s safety. Dangerous conditions and wet heavy snow in the forecast for tomorrow,” the group wrote on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, another march in Denver went ahead despite a spring snowstorm, as protesters held signs outside Denver City Hall and powered loudspeakers using stationary bikes.

Credit the fee who actually made it out in the cold #DenverClimateMarch #copolitics pic.twitter.com/8YKkJY126P — Matt Dempsey (@MDempseyCO) April 29, 2017

The climate change marches in Denver and Colorado were just two of a series of marches that took place across America over the weekend, as protesters took their anger out at the recent actions of the Trump administration.

Since taking office, Trump has taken steps to roll back environmental regulations and end the Obama administration’s war on coal. In his first White House budget, Trump proposed cutting the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by 31 percent, as well as approving the Keystone XL pipeline previously blocked by Barack Obama.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, also confirmed that America should “exit” the Paris Climate Agreement signed by Barack Obama last November, although no decisive action has yet been taken.

