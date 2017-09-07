Possible Congressional Candidate Shailene Woodley: Police Searched My Butt for Drugs During Dakota Pipeline Arrest

Actress and left-wing activist Shailene Woodley has revealed that the police searched her buttocks for drugs last year after she was arrested whilst protesting the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

“I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over,” the actress told Marie Claire UK. “They were looking for drugs in my ass.”

“When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you,” she continued. “If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

The 25-year-old actress, who has appeared in films including The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent, and in last year’s HBO series Big Little Lies, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot while protesting the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. She eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation.

The revelation follows claims from Woodley that she is considering a run for office, having worked on the board of ‘Our Revolution,’ an offshoot of Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,’” the actress told The New York Times in an interview. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

