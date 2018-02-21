Billy Graham’s Final Social Media Post: ‘Wandering Away from Him Catches Up with Us’

NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Rev. Blly Graham preaches at the Greater New York Billy Graham Crusade June 26, 2005 held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. The three day crusade ending today will most likely be Graham's last mass event in the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

by Katherine Rodriguez21 Feb 20180

The legendary evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away at the age of 99 Wednesday, had some inspiring words of wisdom on what happens to those who wander away from God.

Graham wrote in his social media post that there are consequences “when we decide to leave God out of our lives,” even though there are times when it seems like it may not make any difference.

The post has been shared more than 6,800 times as of Wednesday afternoon and is gaining more traction after Graham’s death.

Graham passed away at his home in North Carolina after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, pneumonia, and prostate cancer.

The legendary pastor has offered spiritual counsel to and met with U.S. presidents since former President Harry Truman. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issued statements on his passing:

Other religious leaders took to social media to share their memories of the pastor as news of his death spread.

Televangelist Joel Osteen called Graham “the most humble and gracious man.”

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell said, “the Christian faith has lost its greatest orator of the century” and offered condolences to Graham’s family:

Even Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan tweeted he “had respect and admiration” for the pastor despite differences in faith:


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.