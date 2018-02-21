Billy Graham’s Final Social Media Post: ‘Wandering Away from Him Catches Up with Us’

The legendary evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away at the age of 99 Wednesday, had some inspiring words of wisdom on what happens to those who wander away from God.

Graham wrote in his social media post that there are consequences “when we decide to leave God out of our lives,” even though there are times when it seems like it may not make any difference.

The post has been shared more than 6,800 times as of Wednesday afternoon and is gaining more traction after Graham’s death.

Graham passed away at his home in North Carolina after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, pneumonia, and prostate cancer.

The legendary pastor has offered spiritual counsel to and met with U.S. presidents since former President Harry Truman. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issued statements on his passing:

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, "well done good and faithful servant." Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you(2/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018

Other religious leaders took to social media to share their memories of the pastor as news of his death spread.

Televangelist Joel Osteen called Graham “the most humble and gracious man.”

Billy Graham has always been and will always be a hero in our home. Next to my own father, Reverend Graham was the most humble and gracious man I ever knew. I am honored to call him a friend and a mentor. Victoria and I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/8kkj3kYRJo — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) February 21, 2018

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell said, “the Christian faith has lost its greatest orator of the century” and offered condolences to Graham’s family:

The Christian faith has lost its greatest orator of the last century who gave hope to billions that, even tho we are all sinners, there is hope & eternal life thru faith in Jesus Christ. Many of Billy Graham’s family were students @LibertyU, close friends & will be in our prayers — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) February 21, 2018

Even Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan tweeted he “had respect and admiration” for the pastor despite differences in faith: