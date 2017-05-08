Fitton: Emails Reveal More Instances of Clinton Using Unsecure Email Server for Classified Info

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This week, federal prosecutors were given more reasons to prosecute Hillary Clinton.

We have released 894 pages of State Department documents that include previously unreleased email exchanges in which Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin sent Clinton classified information through her unsecure clintonmail.com email account. The Abedin emails also include repeated instances of Clinton’s detailed daily schedules being sent to top Clinton Foundation officials at unsecured email addresses.

The records were produced by the State Department from the non-state.gov email accounts of Abedin. The records were obtained in response to a court order from our May 5, 2015, lawsuit filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)) for:

All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-“state.gov” email address.

The new documents included 29 Hillary Clinton email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 317 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department. These records further appear to contradict statements by Clinton that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department.

The emails show classified information was sent through the clintonemail.com account:

In a December 21, 2009, email, Clinton top national security and foreign policy staffer Jake Sullivan forwarded an email to Clinton’s unsecured email account containing classified information heavily redacted under FOIA exemption B1.4(D) – “Information specifically authorized by an executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy … Foreign relations or foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources.” Clinton thenforwarded the email, concerning the climate change accord, from her unsecured email account to Abedin’s unsecured email account with the message, “Pls print.”

And, on December 24, 2009,Clinton sent an unsecured email from HDR22@clintonmail.com to then-Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Johnnie Carson. The classified email, asking Carson to “Pls review the memcon of my call w [French] FM Kouchener [Redacted].” Information in this message was blacked out using FOIA exemptions B1.4(B) – “Foreign government information” and (D).

The new Abedin emails also reveal four instances in which Clinton’s then-Scheduler Lona Valmoro forwarded the former secretary of state’s detailed daily schedule to top Clinton Foundation officials. In each case, those who received the schedules included Bill Clinton’s personal scheduler and Foundation aide Terry Krinvic, Justin Cooper, a then-aide to President Clinton who helped manage Hillary Clinton’s unsecure email system, and Clinton Foundation Director Doug Band.

The Abedin emails contain information sent from Clinton’s unsecured HDR22@clintonemail.com account in which she reminds an aide that she is to have a talk with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on “cybersecurity” and a reference to a “HRC Support Network”:

From: H [HDR22@clintonemail.com] Sent: Sunday, January 03, 2010 4:10:34 PM To: JilotyLC@state.gov CC: Huma Abedin Subject: Call list and HRC Support Network *** Kirsten Gillibrand—cybersecurity

These records reveal that on January 17, 2010, five days after the massive Haitian earthquake, former Bill Clinton aide Justin Cooper emailed Hillary Clinton’s then- Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Jake Sullivan and Huma Abedin, to ask if they can do a conference call to discuss Haiti. Clinton Foundation officials Laura Graham and Doug Band are also provided the call-in information for the conference call. (Author Peter Schweizer would later describe in his book Clinton Cash how the Obama administration, during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, allowed hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer-funded reconstruction contracts for Haiti to flow through the Clinton Foundation.)

According to minutes of a January 27, 2010, senior State Department staff meeting, diligent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents uncovered “at least a couple pedophiles” attempting to adopt children in Haiti following the earthquake. The State Department was reportedly working with the Haitian government to expedite adoptions and removal to the United States of Haitian orphans.

These new emails show Hillary Clinton is a serial violator of various laws concerning the handling of classified material. The initial investigation into this criminal matter was compromised by Barack Obama’s corrupted FBI and Justice Department. This new information should spur new federal criminal investigations, hopefully under a new director of the FBI (see my comments for our friends at Breitbart on the disastrous FBI Director Comey here.)