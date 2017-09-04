Verrit — a new pro-Hillary Clinton website — gained attention last night amidst questionable claims it was subject to a denial of service attack.

But the question I had was: “What does ‘Verrit’ mean?”

According to the site itself, “verrit” is a verified item of information marked with a 7-digit identification code.

But the word has some curious etymological roots, the likes of which it appears founder and CEO Peter Daou failed to check.

1 — Verro (noun)

This is where “verrit” as a word itself finds its first root. It’s Latin, and in the singular form means “swine.” How unfortunate.

2. In Albanian, the word means to “drag on the ground.”

How appropriate.

3. In Ancient Greek, it means “to move slowly, or limp.”

Remind you of anyone?

3 — Verrō (verb)

There are a number of ways to take the word as a verb. One means “to scrape or scour,” another means to “carry off,” another means to “cover, hide, or conceal.” Again… perfect!

Lesson number one when you’re trying to come up with a “cool” social media name for your new website: research what the word means.

Wow. Never realized how absolutely freaked out some would be at the thought of Hillary voters getting their own media platform. @verrit — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 4, 2017

Freaked out? Try freaking hilarious!

Even leftists weren’t pleased, with a center-left columnist at The Next Web website writing:

Generally, I’m in favor of anything that aims to elevate the standard of debate. God knows it’s necessary. But Verrit isn’t the silver bullet we’ve been looking for. For starters, the phrase “a media platform for the 65.8 percent” should give you pause. It refers to the number of people who voted for Clinton, which immediately undermines its credibility, particularly in a country that is increasingly polarized between its two political extremes. From the get-go, it’s apparent that Verrit isn’t about building bridges or creating understanding, but rather pushing a particular narrative. Daou himself has said as much.

He concludes: