Seven Times American Elites Said Immigrants Are Better Than Their Own People

Hillary Clinton stoked this fear when she said some of Trump’s supporters are “irredeemable” or “deplorable,” and when she did not campaign in boring but critical states which subsequently flipped from blue to red. Sadly, there are other elites who seem to rank Americans below foreigners or immigrants.

Here’s a listicle of seven:

Bill Kristol, the editor-at-large of the D.C.-based Weekly Standard magazine, used an event in February to declare that population replacement would be the best antidote to ordinary America:

[I hope] this thing isn’t being videotaped or ever shown anywhere. Whatever tiny, pathetic future I have is going to totally collapse. You can make a case that America has been great because every — I think John Adams said this — basically if you are in free society, a capitalist society, after two or three generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled — whatever. Then, luckily, you have these waves of people coming in from Italy, Ireland, Russia, and now Mexico, who really want to work hard and really want to succeed and really want their kids to live better lives than them and aren’t sort of clipping coupons or hoping that they can hang on and meanwhile grew up as spoiled kids and so forth. In that respect, I don’t know how this moment is that different from the early 20th century.

Given his contempt for ordinary Americans, Kristol shows little interest in either helping Americans or persuading them to vote for the political candidates that he prefers.

Bret Stephens, a columnist at the New York Times, argued in June that immigrants outperform Americans and suggested the solution for the nation’s economic problems is to deport Americans:

They need to return whence they came. I speak of Americans whose families have been in this country for a few generations. Complacent, entitled and often shockingly ignorant on basic points of American law and history, they are the stagnant pool in which our national prospects risk drowning. On point after point, America’s nonimmigrants are failing our country. Crime? A study by the Cato Institute notes that immigrants are incarcerated at nearly twice the rate of illegal immigrants, and at more than three times the rate of legal ones. Educational achievement? Just 17 percent of the finalists in the 2016 Intel Science Talent Search – often called the “Junior Nobel Prize” – were the children of United States-born parents. At the Rochester Institute of Technology, just 9.5 percent of graduate students in electrical engineering were nonimmigrants… Because I’m the child of immigrants and grew up abroad, I have always thought of the United States as a country that belongs first to its newcomers – the people who strain hardest to become a part of it because they realize that it’s precious; and who do the most to remake it so that our ideas, and our appeal, may stay fresh.

Stephens said his proposed deportation of American was a tongue-in-cheek proposal before adding “Who would take them anyway?”

President Barack Obama revealed his views about Americans in a 2014 speech where he said immigrants have the right to enter the United States, regardless of what Americans prefer:

Part of what’s wonderful about America is also what makes our democracy hard sometimes, because sometimes we get attached to our particular tribe, our particular race, our particular religion, and then we start treating other folks differently. And that, sometimes, has been a bottleneck to how we think about immigration. If you look at the history of immigration in this country, each successive wave, there have been periods where the folks who were already here suddenly say, well, I don’t want those folks. Even though the only people who have the right to say that are some Native Americans… being a nation of immigrants gives us this huge entrepreneurial advantage over other nations … So we’re not a nation that kicks out strivers and dreamers who want to earn their piece of the American Dream. We are a nation that fundamentally is strong, is special, is exceptional, because we find ways to welcome people, fellow human beings, children of God, into the fold, and harness their talents to make the future brighter for everybody.

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi revealed her true feelings in 2013 towards the millions of Americans who voted her out of the majority in 2010, as she addressed a crowd of illegal immigrants on Washington D.C.’s National Mall. She reasoned that if America is a nation of immigrants, logically, immigrants are more American than Americans, saying:

We must remember the blood of immigrants flows through all of our veins, and all of the immigrants who come to America, whether it was a month ago or three hundred years ago, all of them bring their hopes, their determination, their optimism for the future, their commitment to family, faith and community. In coming here with those American traits, all of the immigrants make America more American.

She made these remarks while pushing an amnesty bill for illegal immigrants which would have resulted in immigrants exceeding more than 16 percent of the population by 2023.

Sen. Marco Rubio hired an aide who eventually crippled his 2013 immigration-amnesty bill by saying some Americans need to be replaced by foreign workers. The quote was collected by a reporter for the New Yorker, who wrote:

There are American workers who, for lack of a better term, can’t cut it …There shouldn’t be a presumption that every American worker is a star performer. There are people who just can’t get it, can’t do it, don’t want to do it. And so you can’t obviously discuss that publicly.

GOP Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and GOP Colorado Rep Ken Buck are pushing legislation to annually import 500,000 foreign blue-collar workers and white-collar professionals to replace the Americans who are working or hoping to find work. Buck claims the legislation would create a “strong and vibrant workforce,” presumably unlike America’s current weak and dull workforce.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the immigrant author and star of the Hamilton Musical, debuted a music video praising immigrants as the foundation of America, titled “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done).”

The video, which showed immigrants and refugees doing jobs, declares that the chief factor of America’s success were immigrants and that native-born Americans played little to no role in the nation’s story.

The Hamilton musical is wildly popular with the liberal elite, partly because it praises immigration. Hillary Clinton quoted it in her DNC acceptance speech. She attended the musical on multiple occasions despite her lack of attention to campaigning rust belt states like Wisconsin and Michigan during the presidential campaign.

But Americans are not the only people whose leaders simply prefer foreigners.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time when celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary on July 1 to claim that immigrants to Canada were more authentically Canadian than Canadians by birth. He reasoned:

Anytime I meet people who got to make the deliberate choice, whose parents chose Canada, I’m jealous. Because I think being able to choose it, rather than being Canadian by default, is an amazing statement of attachment to Canada. I always sort of laugh when you see people who are – not many of them, but – intolerant or who think, ‘Go back to your own country. No! You chose this country. This is your country more than it is for others because we take it for granted.

Canada has been very welcoming to refugees and immigrants during Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister. In 2016, the country admitted 46,700 refugees, the highest number since 1980. Since November of 2015, Canada has opened its doors to 40,000 Syrian refugees.

German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel responded to pro-Germany protesters in July of 2017 by calling for their imprisonment and claiming that their disagreements made them less German than refugees arriving in the country from the Middle East and Africa.

Germany’s elites invited 890,000 migrants in 2015 alone. In a 2016 poll in Germany, 60 percent of respondents claimed their country couldn’t handle taking in so many refugees and 70 percent believed crime would increase as a result of the influx. Due to Germany’s strict speech laws, the elite has the power to jail ordinary Germans for criticizing the immigration of many foreigners into Germany. In June, German police were directed to raid the homes of 36 individuals for posting “hate speech” on social media. German elites are also seeking to enact legislation to punish social media companies that allow content deemed “hate speech” on their platforms.