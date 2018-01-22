Trump Immigration Policy Scores Among Hispanics, Blacks

A new poll shows the GOP is more trusted than Democrats to handle the hot-button immigration issue — and large percentages of Hispanic and African-American voters are backing President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” immigration policy.

The respondents were asked” “Who do you trust more to handle the following issue?” The answer for immigration was 40 percent for Democrats, 41 percent for the GOP and a huge 20 percent for “Don’t know” or “No answer.” That is a large percentage of non-answers, and likely hides a block of pro-Trump supporters who fear to respond truthfully.

The poll of 1997 registered voters was conducted by Morning Consult for Politico. The poll was taken January 20 to January 21, ensuring it includes some reaction to the Democrats’ decision to filibuster the 2018 budget to win amnesty for illegals.

The poll also shows that Democrats only scored 44 percent trust among Hispanic registered voters. In contrast, the GOP scored 37 percent trust – and the Hispanic ‘Don’t knows’ added up to 19 percent.

Among African-Americans, the Democrats scored 63 percent in the trust question — but the GOP scored 20 percent, and 17 percent were ‘Don’t knows.’ That score helps explain rising support for Trump among black voters. The score may rise as Democrats continued to turn their attention away from blacks towards immigrants.

In the 2016 election, Trump reportedly scored 8 percent among blacks and 28 percent among Hispanics.

In the Midwest, where many of the critical 2018 Senate elections are to be held, the GOP scored 42 percent, with 19 percent ‘don’t know.’ Democrats were at 39 percent, close to their national score.

The Democrats’ low score in the Morning Consult poll helps explain why they quit their pro-amnesty budget filibuster after just three days — and nine months before the 2018 elections.

Politico buried the trust results while reporting about the less reliable results from direct questions about partisan blame, saying:

According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted Saturday and Sunday, a combined 48 percent of voters said Trump (34 percent) and Republicans in Congress (15 percent) were to blame for the shutdown — more than the 35 percent who said congressional Democrats bore most of the blame. And a majority of voters, 53 percent, thought President Donald Trump hadn’t done enough to bring the parties together — compared to only 29 percent who thought Trump had done enough.

Polls show that President Donald Trump’s American-first immigration policy is very popular. For example, a December poll of likely 2018 voters shows two-to-one voter support for Trump’s pro-American immigration policies, and a lopsided four-to-one opposition against the cheap-labor, mass-immigration, economic policy pushed by bipartisan establishment-backed D.C. interest-groups.

Business groups and Democrats tout the misleading, industry-funded “Nation of Immigrants” polls which pressure Americans to say they welcome migrants, including the roughly 670,000 ‘DACA’ illegals and the roughly 3.25 million ‘dreamer’ illegals.