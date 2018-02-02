WH Shows 15 Jihadis Who Got Visas by Lottery or Chain Migration

White House officials rolled out a list of 15 visa-lottery jihadis and chain-migration terrorists to pressure Democrats towards a compromise on the president’s “framework” amnesty-and-immigration plan.

The February 2 list of jihadis includes a senior leader in the Islamic counter-attack against personal freedom, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook. He is an “alleged United States Hamas leader [who] received his green card through a predecessor program to the visa lottery,” said the statement. “Marzook was deported in 1997 for terrorist activities.”

The statement backs up Trump’s speech in the State of the Union speech, where he urged elimination of the visa lottery and chain migration programs, saying:

It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system, one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work who will contribute to our society and who will love and respect our country.

The jihadis include seven “mujahids” who arrived via the visa lottery and six “jihadis” who arrived via chain migration. They include: