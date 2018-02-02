WH Shows 15 Jihadis Who Got Visas by Lottery or Chain Migration

St. Charles MO Dept of Corrections

by Neil Munro2 Feb 20180

White House officials rolled out a list of 15 visa-lottery jihadis and chain-migration terrorists to pressure Democrats towards a compromise on the president’s “framework” amnesty-and-immigration plan.

The February 2 list of jihadis includes a senior leader in the Islamic counter-attack against personal freedom, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook. He is an “alleged United States Hamas leader [who] received his green card through a predecessor program to the visa lottery,” said the statement. “Marzook was deported in 1997 for terrorist activities.”

The statement backs up Trump’s speech in the State of the Union speech, where he urged elimination of the visa lottery and chain migration programs, saying:

It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system, one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work who will contribute to our society and who will love and respect our country.

The jihadis include seven “mujahids” who arrived via the visa lottery and six “jihadis” who arrived via chain migration. They include:

  • Sayfullo Saipov, a national of Uzbekistan, entered the United States in 2010 through the visa lottery program. On October 31, 2017, Saipov was arrested after he allegedly used a truck to run down numerous pedestrians on a bike lane on the west side of Manhattan, killing eight individuals.
  • Hesham Mohamed Ali Hedayet, a national of Egypt, was able to claim Lawful Permanent Resident status through a family member who received their status via visa lottery in 1997. In July 2002, Hedayet opened fire at the El Al Airlines ticket counter at LAX airport, murdering two ticket agents and wounding three others.
  • Ahmed Amin El-Mofty, an Egyptian national, entered the United States through a distant relative (chain migration) and became a United States citizen after arriving. Last month, El-Mofty was killed during a shootout after allegedly opening fire and targeting police at multiple locations in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
  • Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi national, entered the United States in 2011 through chain migration. Ullah was allowed to enter the country as the family member of a visa lottery winner. On December 12, 2017, Ullah allegedly attempted to detonate a homemade pipe bomb in the New York City Port Authority Bus Terminal. The failed explosion injured himself and four bystanders.

The believers in Islam’s jihad doctrine arrived as far back as 1980, although only one — Marzook — acted against American “kaffirs” before 2001.

Trump’s four-part amnesty-and-immigration plan would provide an amnesty for at least 1.8 million ‘dreamer’ illegals. But it would not reduce chain migration for more than ten years because Democrats and business-first GOP leaders — such as Texas Sen. John Cornyn — persuaded Trump to accept all of the four million worker/consumers who are in the line.

Many of the 15 jihadis announced February 2 were cleared to become citizens under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, even though the citizen-application document — the N-400 — asks people:

Have you even been a member of, or in any way, associated (either directly or indirectly) with A. The Communist Party B. Any other totalitarian organization C. A terrorist organization

Have you ever advocated (either directly or indirectly) the overthrow of any government by force or violence?

Have you ever persecuted (either directly or indirectly) any person because of race, religion, national, origin, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion?

The 15 people on the new list are only a small share of the jihadis convicted in the United States. For example, by July 2016, 101 people named “Muhammad” or a derivative have been convicted of jihad-related crimes.

Under Trump’s first executive order directed against jihadis, he sought to exclude people with “hateful attitude” from citizenship. That section was removed under amid a huge wave of hatred from pro-diversity advocates and progressive judges.Here is the critical passage from Trump’s January pro-American immigration policy:

In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles. The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.

Polls show the public strongly supports Trump’s push to exclude “hostile attitudes.”

Islam is an ideology with violent ideals and its endorsement of violence against non-Muslims is significant for U.S. security officials. For example, Islam’s scriptures say Islam’s founder, Muhammad, launched many wars and killed numerous people – including female critics and poets – during his lifetime. The dead poets include ‘Asma’ bint Marwan, Abu Afak, Al Nadir ibn al-Harith, Ka’b ibn al-Ashraf and Abu Rafi’ ibn Abi Al-Huqaiq, according to Islamic scriptures. He’s also a source for the Islamic commandment to murder homosexuals.

That’s very different from Christians’ emulation of Jesus, who reportedly said “Blessed are the meekfor they will inherit the earth,” urged his followers to Put your sword back in its place … all who draw the sword will die by the sword,” and then allowed himself to be killed on the Romans’ cross. 


