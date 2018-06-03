Sen. McCain Endorses Discharge Amnesty Push

Ailing Sen. John McCain has tweeted his support for the business-backed campaign to pass a bipartisan amnesty bill through the House via the discharge-petition process.

I strongly support the bipartisan effort in the House to file a discharge petition to reopen the debate on immigration reform and bring up our #USAAct for a vote. Congress can’t ignore this critical issue – and the many lives it impacts – any longer. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 2, 2018

The proposed amnesty s being pushed by a coalition of almost 25 GOP legislators and the Democratic Party.

If 25 GOP legislators sign the petition by June 18, they can ally with 193 Democrats to schedule a floor vote by June 25. That vote would allow many GOP legislators to back a business-backed amnesty that would tamp down wage growth by providing amnesty and work-permits to at least two million younger illegals over the next few years, plus several million additional chain-migration arrivals after 2030.

So far, House Speaker Paul Ryan has not used his power to shut down the amnesty push, for example, by announcing he will keep the House out of session on June 25. Ryan, however, has scheduled a June 7 caucus meeting to talk about the amnesty.

The discharge-petition debate rules would also provide political cover for many GOP legislators by allowing them to vote for an alternative bill with many popular reforms. But legislators and donors know the second bill would get fewer votes than the amnesty bill, and so would be defeated under the special rules of the amnesty-discharge debate.

McCain has long been a supporter of big amnesty bills. In 2006, 2007, and 2013 he allied with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer to push amnesty bills that would have done little or nothing to stop illegal immigration or to protect Americans from the economic impact of a flooded labor-market. Those business-backed amnesty bills were deeply unpopular among voters and played a large role in helping Donald Trump win the presidency.

The new 2018 discharge-petition amnesty bill includes no protections for Americans, no reforms of immigration law, and no funds for a border wall.

In 2010, as McCain was running for election amid negative polls, he declared he endorsed the construction of a border wall:

Thr proposed amnesty is a political risk for the GOP before the November 2018 elections, admitted one of the leaders, California GOP Rep. Jeff Denham. He told the New York Times:

There have been some critics who say that this could cost us our majority. My concern is if we do nothing, it could cost us our majority. So yes, it’s risky.

The discharge-petition amnesty is backed by the business-funded Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC, spotlighting the demand from GOP donors for yet more cheap labor.

McCain’s pro-amnesty Tweet was also backed by FWD.us, a lobbying group for Silicon Valley investors:

The liberal governor of Ohio, John Kasich is also endorsing the wage-reducing amnesty, saying:

I have to tell you that I’m very proud of this group of Republicans who are saying that they’re going to do everything they can to get a vote on immigration reform and protecting the Dreamers. Now, there’s great cynicism in this country that the only reason why they would do it is because of their own political bias. I don’t buy that … You know, every time a politician does something that represents justice or is positive, it’s not because they have a sinister motive or self-interest, it might be because they just think that it’s the right thing to do.

Kasich worked at the Lehman Brothers investment firm on Wall Street, from 2001 to 2008.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people, it floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.