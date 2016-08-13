Newsbusters: Networks Ignore Anti-Israel Bullying by Muslim Nations at 2016 Olympics

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Newsbusters reports: The Washington Times and the Jerusalem Post were very lonely in reporting that Muslim animosity toward Israel’s 47-member Olympic delegation has triggered a reprimand from the International Olympic Committee and protest from Jewish groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, which issued a statement this week decrying anti-Israel “hostility” in Rio de Janeiro.

…Where is the diversity-and-inclusion crowd from NBC? If a country blocked a set of LGBT athletes from boarding a bus, they would have had a fit. But bullying Israel is apparently acceptable. The Times of Israel added that in judo, a Saudi competitor forfeited before having to face an Israeli.

A search for “Israel” in the last week of network transcripts showed ABC had an unrelated mention of an Israeli last Friday morning, and Democrat vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine mentioned Israel on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Read the full story.