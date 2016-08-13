Newsbusters: Networks Ignore Anti-Israel Bullying by Muslim Nations at 2016 Olympics

Newsbusters reports: The Washington Times and the Jerusalem Post were very lonely in reporting that Muslim animosity toward Israel’s 47-member Olympic delegation has triggered a reprimand from the International Olympic Committee and protest from Jewish groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, which issued a statement this week decrying anti-Israel “hostility” in Rio de Janeiro.
…Where is the diversity-and-inclusion crowd from NBC? If a country blocked a set of LGBT athletes from boarding a bus, they would have had a fit. But bullying Israel is apparently acceptable. The Times of Israel added that in judo, a Saudi competitor forfeited before having to face an Israeli.
A search for “Israel” in the last week of network transcripts showed ABC had an unrelated mention of an Israeli last Friday morning, and Democrat vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine mentioned Israel on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
Read the full story.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.