The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Israel has reached a deal to sell the Iron Dome missile defense system to Azerbaijan, just days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Central Asian country.

The Azerbaijani Press Agency reported Saturday that Azerbaijan Defense Industry Minister Yaver Jamalov had agreed to the deal with Israel. Netnayahu said during his cabinet meeting Sunday that both countries have “extensive ties.”

During Netanyahu’s meeting last week with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the Central Asian leader revealed that his country has purchased nearly $5 billion in defense equipment from Israel.

