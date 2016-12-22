Egypt Delays Anti-Israel Resolution After Trump Denouncement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: A day filled with diplomatic drama ended Thursday evening, when Egypt withdrew an anti-settlement resolution it intended to submit to the UN Security Council just over an hour after President-elect Donald Trump came out squarely against it.

“The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed,” Trump said in a statement.

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations. This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position, and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

