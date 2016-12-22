Report: Egypt Requests Delay of UN Vote on Israeli Settlements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has instructed Egypt’s U.N. mission to postpone a Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, a western diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.
Egypt had circulated the draft on Wednesday evening and the 15-member council had been due to vote at 3 p.m. (1500 ET) on Thursday.
