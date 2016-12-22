Skip to content

Report: Egypt Requests Delay of UN Vote on Israeli Settlements

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on June 3, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting between the two leaders was intended to increase economic and security cooperation between the two countries, who shared 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in bilateral trade in 2014. The two disagreed over human rights issues such as capital punishment. *** Local Caption *** Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Adam Berry/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem22 Dec 20160

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has instructed Egypt’s U.N. mission to postpone a Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, a western diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt had circulated the draft on Wednesday evening and the 15-member council had been due to vote at 3 p.m. (1500 ET) on Thursday.

Read more here.


