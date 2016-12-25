Netanyahu Summons US Ambassador Over Anti-Israel UN Resolution

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro for talks on Sunday, two days after a resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlement building passed a vote in the UN Security Council.

The vote was able to pass the 15-member council on Friday because the United States broke with a long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power as it had many times before – a decision that Netanyahu called “shameful.”

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu had instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the ambassadors of the 12 countries in the Security Council with whom Israel has diplomatic ties for a talk in which Netanyahu was expected to reprimand them over the resolution.

