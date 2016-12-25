SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif threatened Israel late Friday night, following a fake news report from the websiteAWD, stating that Israel’s defense minister was threatening to destroy Pakistan.

The fake news article, titled, “Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send ground troops into Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack,” was later published by a variety of other news sources.

The article claimed that former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon had threatened Pakistan last Tuesday, following a reported Pakistani deal to send troops to help fight Islamic State in Syria.

