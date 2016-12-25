Skip to content

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Issues Nuclear Threat to Israel In Response to Fake News Report

Khawaja Mohammed Asif, Murli Deora
The Associated Press

by Breitbart Jerusalem25 Dec 20160

The Jerusalem Post reports: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif threatened Israel late Friday night, following a fake news report from the websiteAWD, stating that Israel’s defense minister was threatening to destroy Pakistan.

The fake news article, titled, “Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send ground troops into Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack,” was later published by a variety of other news sources.

The article claimed that former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon had threatened Pakistan last Tuesday, following a reported Pakistani deal to send troops to help fight Islamic State in Syria.

Read more here.


