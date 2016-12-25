Palestinian Terrorists Target West Bank, Eastern Jerusalem Following UN Anti-Israel Vote

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — It’s been less than 48 hours since the UN Security Council passed a resolution declaring the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem “occupied Palestinian territory,” and already there have been two attempted Palestinian terrorist attacks and one successful attack targeting Jews in those very areas.

It is too early to tell whether the violence represents a spike in Palestinian terrorism following the UN vote or whether the incidents were part of the year-and-a-half-long trend known as the so-called Palestinian wave of terror that seems to escalate and then slow down.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The attacks could also be motivated by the religious holidays of Chanukah and Christmas currently being celebrated.

Asked for comment, Israel Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Breitbart Jerusalem that Israeli forces have heightened security leading up to Christmas, Chanukah and New Year’s celebrations.

“These days are relatively sensitive and so therefore emphasis is being placed on heightened security,” he said.

Rosenfeld added that arrests of potential terror suspects have been made in recent days and that operational intelligence was being gathered related to possible jihadist cells.

On Sunday, a drive-by shooting attack was carried out targeting Beit El, a Jewish West Bank community adjacent to Ramallah. No injuries were reported.

On Friday night, a 50-year-old Israeli man was lightly-to-moderately injured in a stabbing attack in Efrat, a Jewish community located in the West Bank about 7.5 miles south of Jerusalem.

And on Saturday, Israeli police arrested a 35-year-old knife wielding Palestinian woman in Jerusalem’s Old City. Police say she was plotting a stabbing attack.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.