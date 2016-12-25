Skip to content

Three Israeli Soldiers Injured After Riot Breaks Out at Palestinian Terrorist’s Funeral

A masked Palestinian hurls rocks towards Israeli soldiers during clashes following the funeral of Mohammed Fares al-Jaabari on October 10, 2015, in the center of the West Bank town of Hebron. Israeli security forces have arrested approximately 400 Palestinians since the October 1 outbreak of violence in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Club said. AFP PHOTO / HAZEM BADER (Photo credit should read HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images)
HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem25 Dec 20160

The Times of Israel reports: Three Israeli soldiers were lightly injured Saturday morning during riots in the West Bank village of Bayt Umar.

The unrest broke out during the funeral of a Palestinian terrorist whose body was returned to his family after being held by Israel for several months following an attack in October.

Hundreds of Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at an IDF detachment during the funeral of Khaled Ahmed Alian Khalili. Khalili, 23, plowed his car into a group of Israeli police officers on October 31, injuring three. He was shot dead at the scene.

