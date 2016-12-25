The Times of Israel reports: Three Israeli soldiers were lightly injured Saturday morning during riots in the West Bank village of Bayt Umar.
The unrest broke out during the funeral of a Palestinian terrorist whose body was returned to his family after being held by Israel for several months following an attack in October.
Hundreds of Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at an IDF detachment during the funeral of Khaled Ahmed Alian Khalili. Khalili, 23, plowed his car into a group of Israeli police officers on October 31, injuring three. He was shot dead at the scene.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.