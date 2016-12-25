WATCH: Mike Huckabee In ‘Seething Rage’ Over Obama’s ‘Cowardly’ UN Anti-Israel Move

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – Mike Huckabee is in a “seething rage” over the Obama administration’s decision not to veto a United Nations anti-Israel resolution, and slammed U.S. policy regarding the two-state solution as “boneheaded.”

“This is about right and wrong. This is about evil [and] good. This is such a clear-cut issue. And I am just beyond, in a seething rage, over what this administration has done in its last days,” the former Republican presidential candidate told Fox News on Saturday.

“If you are going to do this, do it up front. But to do it in such a cowardly way, just as you are leaving office – basically to say to the world ‘here is one more for you, good luck with it,'” he added.

The former Arkansas governor said that the Obama administration’s decision to abstain from voting was tantamount to supporting the “dangerous” resolution.

“The U.S. had an abstained vote. That is silence, and that is agreeing with the idiotic, dangerous and disturbing position that the UN took based on a resolution from four nations,” he said.

Huckabee also attacked the U.S. for pushing the two-state solution as an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“First of all the policy we’ve had is boneheaded. It’s a ridiculous policy that we don’t apply to any other nation on earth to tell them that if someone attacks you, and you attack back, and defend your country and you end up getting more land – but you are supposed to give that up and let your enemies get even closer to you, you know that’s absurd,” he said.

“The two-state solution is no solution, it’s never gonna work and I know it’s been our policy … and the fact is the Palestinians have no intention of ever coming to a peace accord,” he added.

Departing from decades of U.S. policy regarding Israel at the UN – including, until now, the policy of the Obama administration itself – the U.S. decided to forego its automatic veto and abstained from voting on the UN Security Council resolution. The resolution declares all settlements illegal under international law and demands that Israel immediately cease construction in eastern Jerusalem, the West Bank, and other territories captured in the 1967 defensive war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had already cut nearly $8 million in funding for five UN institutions he deemed “particularly hostile” towards Israel.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Saturday vowed to advance legislation to cut U.S. funding to the United Nations unless it repeals the resolution.

Following Friday’s vote, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that “things will be different” in the next administration.