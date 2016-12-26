Donald Trump Calls UN ‘Sad’ Following Anti-Israel Resolution

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – Three days after the UN Security Council passed an anti-Israel resolution, President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to declare the international institution “sad” and “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been heavily critical of the UN, saying on Saturday that Israel will re-assess its UN ties after the approval of a Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli construction in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.

The text of the resolution repeatedly and wrongly refers to the West Bank and eastern sections of Jerusalem as “Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.” The Western Wall and Temple Mount plaza are located in eastern Jerusalem. In actuality, the Palestinians never had a state in either the West Bank or eastern Jerusalem and they are not legally recognized as the undisputed authority in those areas.

Jordan occupied and annexed the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem from 1948 until Israel captured the lands in a defensive war in 1967 after Arab countries used the territories to launch attacks against the Jewish state. In 1988 Jordan officially renounced its claims to the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.

The text of the resolution declares that the Israeli settlement enterprise has “no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”

It calls for Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

