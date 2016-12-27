SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli security forces have foiled about 180 Palestinian shooting attacks across the West Bank in 2016, a senior defense official revealed Sunday.

The military and Shin Bet security agency have been collaborating closely to prevent such terrorist attacks, the official told the Hebrew news site Walla. According to the official, most of the terrorist cells behind the attacks were not affiliated with any major groups.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Hamas is encouraging terrorist attacks, but these cells don’t receive their orders from it. There’s an atmosphere of violence, and much of it is inspired by the Islamic State group and the terrorist attacks in Europe,” the official said.

Read more here.