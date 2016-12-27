Transcript Shows US Worked with Palestinians on Anti-Israel UN Resolution, Egyptian Paper Claims

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: An Egyptian paper has published what it claims are the transcripts of meetings between top US and Palestinian officials that, if true, would corroborate Israeli accusations that the Obama administration was behind last week’s UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

… According to the Egyptian report, the US diplomats had expressed their mistrust of Netanyahu, saying he wanted destroy the two-state solution and was only interested in maintaining the status quo between Israel and the Palestinians.

The transcript showed Kerry and Rice advising the Palestinians not to make any provocative moves when US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, calling him dangerous.

