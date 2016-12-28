Israel Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely: John Kerry’s Mideast Plan Is ‘Impossible’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — The Israeli-Palestinian negotiating formula proposed during a speech Wednesday by lame-duck Secretary of State John Kerry is “impossible and does not correspond with reality,” Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely stated.

“The formula proposed by Secretary Kerry is impossible and does not correspond with reality. For 25 years Israel tried similar formulae but instead of peace we got islands of terror,” said Hotovely in a statement emailed to Breitbart Jerusalem.

“At the end of the day a resolution won’t be reached through speeches or unilateral moves at the UN. The Jewish People won’t give up its land for a terror state,” she said.

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak reported on the so-called peace plan outlined in Kerry’s speech:

He outlined basic principles for a peace agreement creating two states, including territorial compromise based on the “1967 lines” (the 1949 armistice lines), with land swaps to “reflect practical realities on the ground.” He said that Palestinians and Israelis should provide “full, equal rights for all of their citizens,” and that the issue of Palestinian refugees should be resolved in a way that preserved Israel as a Jewish state, including financial compensation and resettlement elsewhere. He said that peace required a non-militarized Palestinian state, with a full end to Israeli military occupation, and normalization of Israel’s relations with its neighbors. Controversially, Kerry’s peace plan also includes Jerusalem as the capital of “the two states” — an outcome that Israel has not accepted, except in the peace terms offered at Camp David in 2000, which the Palestinians rejected.

